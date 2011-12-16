PARIS Dec 16 Brief news from Ligue 1 before this weekend's matches

* Olympique Lyon will have to deal with the absence of Michel Bastos in their home game against Evian Thonon Gaillard on Saturday after the Brazil winger missed training all week with a back problem.

Argentine striker Lisandro Lopez is also a doubt with a thigh injury that kept his out of training until Thursday.

Lyon are fourth in the standings with 32 points from 17 games, four points off the pace.

* Montpellier midfielder Younes Belhanda, voted the best Ligue 1 player of November, has been summoned by the French League's disciplinary committee for elbowing an opponent in last weekend's 1-0 defeat at Valenciennes.

Leaders Montpellier take on Toulouse on Saturday.

* Paris St Germain have denied contacting Carlos Tevez or Manchester City to sign the Argentine striker during the January transfer window.

"We did not make any offer to the player or to Manchester City but we're in a world where everybody thinks PSG is a team who have the means to make an offer for him," PSG general manager Leonardo told reporters earlier this week.

Second-placed PSG, who host third-placed and champions Lille on Sunday, spent more than 80 million euros on the transfer market last summer after Qatar Sports Investments (QSI) acquired a 70 percent share in the club.

* A bout of gastro-enteritis has hit Sochaux ahead of their trip to Girondins Bordeaux on Sunday.

Kevin Anin, Sébastien Roudet, Yassin Mikari and Abdoul Camara are suffering from the stomach bug.

"It's very tiring and everyone is worn out," club doctor Michel Marey told local paper Le Pays.

