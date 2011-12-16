PARIS Dec 16 Brief news from Ligue 1
before this weekend's matches
* Olympique Lyon will have to deal with the absence of
Michel Bastos in their home game against Evian Thonon Gaillard
on Saturday after the Brazil winger missed training all week
with a back problem.
Argentine striker Lisandro Lopez is also a doubt with a
thigh injury that kept his out of training until Thursday.
Lyon are fourth in the standings with 32 points from 17
games, four points off the pace.
* Montpellier midfielder Younes Belhanda, voted the best
Ligue 1 player of November, has been summoned by the French
League's disciplinary committee for elbowing an opponent in last
weekend's 1-0 defeat at Valenciennes.
Leaders Montpellier take on Toulouse on Saturday.
* Paris St Germain have denied contacting Carlos Tevez or
Manchester City to sign the Argentine striker during the January
transfer window.
"We did not make any offer to the player or to Manchester
City but we're in a world where everybody thinks PSG is a team
who have the means to make an offer for him," PSG general
manager Leonardo told reporters earlier this week.
Second-placed PSG, who host third-placed and champions Lille
on Sunday, spent more than 80 million euros on the transfer
market last summer after Qatar Sports Investments (QSI) acquired
a 70 percent share in the club.
* A bout of gastro-enteritis has hit Sochaux ahead of their
trip to Girondins Bordeaux on Sunday.
Kevin Anin, Sébastien Roudet, Yassin Mikari and Abdoul
Camara are suffering from the stomach bug.
"It's very tiring and everyone is worn out," club doctor
Michel Marey told local paper Le Pays.
(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Martyn Herman; To query
or comment on this story email
sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)