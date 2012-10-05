PARIS Oct 5 Brief news from Ligue 1 before this weekend's matches:

* Paris St Germain will be with an all Brazilian central defence for their trip to Olympique Marseille on Sunday (1900 GMT) after France's Mamadou Sakho was suspended.

Thiago Silva is expected to partner up with Alex with Christophe Jallet on the right flank of the defence after new signing Gregory van der Wiel produced a mediocre performance in the 1-0 defeat at Porto in the Champions League on Wednesday.

* Carlo Ancelotti's side will be without Argentine forward Ezequiel Lavezzi after he was ruled out for 10 days with a groin injury, daily Le Parisien reported on Friday.

Lavezzi was replaced in the 80th minute at Porto only seven minutes after replacing Jeremy Menez.

PSG are second in Ligue 1 three points behind arch rivals Marseille.

* Marseille discovered they also had a brilliant Brazilian defender in Lucas Mendes, who scored and set up another goal on his debut for the club on Thursday in a 5-1 demolition of AEL Limassol in the Europa League.

"Everybody was looking forward to seeing him play. He arrived injured but he is very thorough. He has an incredible leap," coach Elie Baup was quoted as saying on the club's website (www.om.net).

* Marseille are wide awake and ready to cross swords with PSG one week after being thrashed 4-1 at Valenciennes, according to centre back Nicolas Nkoulou.

"It (the Valenciennes game) was a good slap in the face, it woke us up. We thought about it and we're now ready for Sunday's game," the Cameroon defender told the club's website.

* Lille's France midfielder Rio Mavuba will miss Saturday's home game against AC Ajaccio (1800) after he was ruled out of action for up to three months with a knee injury, the northern France club said on their website (www.losc.fr).

"Rio will undergo surgery. He will be out for six weeks at least, up to three months," a statement read.

Lille, who will also be without the injured midfielder Marvin Martin, lie 15th in the standings with seven points from as many games. (Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Tom Pilcher)