PARIS Oct 28 Brief news from Ligue 1 before
this weekend's matches:
* Olympique Lyon's frustrating wait for Argentine striker
Lisandro Lopez to recover from an ankle injury appears set to
continue despite the player already being sidelined for eight
weeks with the problem.
"He still has pain (in his ankle). We're waiting until he is
completely cured... it can be any day," coach Remi Garde told
reporters.
Fifth-placed Lyon, who are six points behind leaders Paris
St Germain, host arch-rivals St Etienne on Saturday.
* Nicolas Nkoulou has made an impressive start with
Olympique Marseille but coach Didier Deschamps has urged the
centre back to rid himself of minor errors he tends to make in
every game.
"He does everything very well but he always makes that
little mistake. When he gets rid of it, it'll be much better,"
Deschamps said of the former Monaco player.
Marseille, 12th in the standings and 14 points behind PSG in
the wake of a mediocre start to the season, travel to promoted
Dijon on Saturday.
* Marseille are also sweating on Andre-Pierre Gignac's
fitness after the France striker complained of feeling pain in
his stomach.
Deschamps said Gignac, who made his comeback after a groin
injury earlier this week in a 4-0 League Cup win against RC
Lens, would face a fitness test later on Friday.
* AJ Auxerre centre back Adama Coulibaly would be sidelined
for eight weeks because of a foot fracture, his club said.
AJ Auxerre, 11th in the standings, travel to promoted Evian
TG on Saturday.
* With Girondins Bordeaux lying third from bottom after a
terrible start to the season, owner Nicolas de Tavernost said
the club would buy reinforcements during the winter transfer
window.
"I won't give any figure but I will talk it through with
coach Francis Gillot and president Jean-Louis Triaud," De
Tavernost told reporters.
Bordeaux, who travel to AC Ajaccio on Saturday, have picked
up just nine points from 11 games.
