PARIS Nov 25 Brief news ahead of this
weekend's Ligue 1 soccer matches (times GMT):
* Olympique Marseille defender Jeremy Morel was rested for
Wednesday's Champions League defeat by Olympiakos Piraeus
because of a foot problem but could return for the big clash at
home to leaders Paris St Germain on Sunday (2000 GMT).
Injured Rod Fanni misses out, however, while Andre-Pierre
Gignac has been told to train with the reserves until Tuesday
after a spat with coach Didier Deschamps.
* PSG, whose sporting director Leonardo has again been
forced to confirm Antoine Kombouare is staying as coach amid
speculation that the leaders want a bigger name, have no new
injury concerns for the game.
Media speculation that PSG are the front runners to sign
former England captain David Beckham also refuses to go away.
* Lille midfielder Idrissa Gueye broke his hand in Tuesday's
Champions League win at CSKA Moscow and is set to miss
Saturday's home clash with Stade Brest (2000). Benoit Pedretti
is a doubt and Marko Basa is still out.
* Girondins Bordeaux's in-form forward Yoan Gouffran says
his struggling team mates need to "empty their heads" to start
climbing up the table from 18th place with a win at home to Caen
(1800) on Saturday.
"We've entered into a downward spiral which is difficult to
get out of," the Frenchman, happy to be up front rather than on
the wing as in previous seasons, told L'Equipe. "Everyone gets
scared about trying things."
* Fifth-placed Olympique Lyon visit Auxerre on Sunday (1600)
desperate to end a poor run of form which has hit their
ambitions at home and abroad.
"There will be more pressure," playmaker Yoann Gourcuff told
OLTV. "It's important to go to Auxerre with the determination to
get a result. We need to rediscover our solidity so we don't
concede chances."
* Auxerre midfielder Edouard Cisse misses the game with a
thigh problem.
