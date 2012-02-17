Feb 17 Brief news from Ligue 1 before this
weekend's soccer matches (times GMT):
* Montpellier will be out for revenge when they travel to
leaders Paris St Germain in a top-of-the-table clash on Sunday
(2000), Ligue 1 top striker Olivier Giroud said.
"The difference between us is the first leg (when
Montpellier lost 3-0). So we have a little revenge to take, even
if it will be played at the Parc des Princes and it will be
difficult," France striker Giroud, who has netted 16 league
goals this season, told reporters.
Surprise packages Montpellier, who have 49 points from 23
games, trail PSG by one point.
* Paris St Germain assistant coach Claude Makelele has been
summoned to appear before the League's disciplinary committee
after he was sent off during PSG's 0-0 draw at Nice last
weekend, the French League said late on Thursday.
* Losing Loic Remy for about three weeks is a huge blow to
Olympique Marseille's Ligue 1 campaign, sports director Jose
Anigo said.
"It's a big blow because he is the club's best striker and
his association with Mathieu Valbuena has been making us very
strong offensively," Anigo told the club's website (www.om.net)
on Friday.
Marseille, who entertain Valenciennes on Saturday (2000),
are sixth in the standings, one point adrift of champions Lille,
who occupy the Champions League qualifying spot.
* Valenciennes will have to manage without striker Gregory
Pujol, who is recovering from injury, when they travel to
Marseille, the club said.
* Olympique Lyon defender Bakary Kone admitted his team
could not afford another defeat after conceding eight already
when they travel to improving Girondins Bordeaux on Sunday
(1600).
"We have lost enough points, we need to focus on getting
them back so we have little choice but to win at Bordeaux," Kone
told his club's website (www.olweb.fr) on Friday.
Lyon, whose title challenge took a major knock when they
lost at home to Caen last weekend, are in fourth place in the
standings, 11 points off the pace.
