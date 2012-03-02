PARIS, March 2 Brief news ahead of this weekend's Ligue 1 soccer matches (times GMT):

* Leaders Montpellier, a point above Paris St Germain, are without suspended leading scorer Olivier Giroud for Saturday's trip to Dijon (1800) while playmaker Younes Belhanda could also miss out with a thigh problem.

"It's always regrettable but we will deal with it," coach Rene Girard told reporters. "We have other options, it will give an opportunity for others to express themselves."

* Midfielder Mohamed Sissoko is suspended for Paris St Germain's home game with Ajacio on Sunday (1600).

* Olympique Marseille will be without winger Mathieu Valbuena for Saturday's home game with Toulouse (1800) after he suffered a knock playing for France against Germany in midweek.

Forward Andre Ayew has a thigh problem and could join Loic Remy and Stephane Mbia on the sidelines.

* Marseille boss Didier Deschamps reckons only shock leaders Montpellier or second-placed Paris St Germain can now win the Ligue 1 title but that his stuttering eighth-placed side can still manage third spot and a Champions League qualifying berth.

"Two teams have broken away and are battling for top spot, a lot of teams are battling for third and we are part of that group," he told reporters.

* Third-placed champions Lille return to their Stadium Nord against Auxerre on Saturday (1800) after three straight away games which brought seven points.

"I'm satisfied with the quality produced when we play on our own pitch but sometimes we can be a bit too impatient at home," coach Rudi Garcia told reporters.

* Olympique Lyon, who drew 4-4 with PSG last weekend, hope to welcome back defender Dejan Lovren from injury for Saturday's game at Nancy (1800) but Yoann Gourcuff and John Mensah will miss out, coach Remi Garde told reporters. (Writing by Mark Meadows; Editing by Clare Fallon)