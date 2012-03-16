PARIS, March 16 Brief news from Ligue 1 before this weekend's matches:

* The pressure will be on Olympique Lyon when they travel to arch-rivals St Etienne on Saturday, according to Les Verts midfielder Laurent Battles.

"We have no pressure. We never said we had to play in the Champions League next season while Lyon must secure a place (in the Champions League)," Battles told St Etienne's website (www.asse.fr).

St Etienne are fourth, one point adrift of champions Lille who occupy the Champions League playoff spot with Lyon in seventh place three point behind their neighbours.

* Leaders Paris St Germain will be without holding midfielder Mohamed Sissoko and winger Nene through suspensions when they travel to Caen on Saturday.

Coach Carlo Ancelotti is likely to field Blaise Matuidi to make up for Sissoko's absence and either Clement Chantome or Christophe Jallet in place of Nene.

PSG have 58 points from 27 games and lead second-placed Montpellier by one point.

* Montpellier coach Rene Girard is taking nothing for granted as his side travel to strugglers Nancy without the injured Younes Belhanda and Marco Estrada on Saturday.

"Let's not forget they beat Lyon 2-0 (two weeks ago)," Girard told a news conference.

"And they're very physical, which means we'll have to be very focused on set pieces."

Montpellier are unbeaten in their last 11 games in all competitions.

* Valenciennes holding midfielder Carlos Sanchez has been suspended for nine matches for a dangerouu tackle on St Etienne's Cyril Lemoine, who will be sidelined for six weeks with an ankle injury, the French league said.

Valenciennes travel to neighbours and third-placed champions Lille on Sunday. (Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Mark Meadows)