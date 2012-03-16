(Fixes typo in second item)
PARIS, March 16 Brief news from Ligue 1
before this weekend's soccer matches (times GMT):
* Leaders Paris St Germain will be without defender Maxwell
and midfielder Clement Chantome because of thigh injuries, as
well as holding midfielder Mohamed Sissoko and winger Nene
through suspensions when they travel to Caen on Saturday (1800).
Coach Carlo Ancelotti is likely to field Blaise Matuidi to
make up for Sissoko's absence and Christophe Jallet in place of
Nene, while Siaka Tiene will replace Maxwell.
PSG have 58 points from 27 games and lead second-placed
Montpellier by one point.
* The pressure will be on Olympique Lyon when they travel to
arch-rivals St Etienne on Saturday (2000), according to Les
Verts midfielder Laurent Batlles.
"We have no pressure. We never said we had to play in the
Champions League next season while Lyon must secure a place (in
the Champions League)," Batlles told St Etienne's website
(www.asse.fr).
St Etienne are fourth, one point adrift of champions Lille
who occupy the Champions League playoff spot with Lyon in
seventh place three point behind their neighbours.
* Montpellier coach Rene Girard is taking nothing for
granted as his side travel to strugglers Nancy without the
injured Younes Belhanda and Marco Estrada on Saturday (1800).
"Let's not forget they beat Lyon 2-0 (two weeks ago),"
Girard told a news conference.
"And they're very physical, which means we'll have to be
very focused on set pieces."
Montpellier are unbeaten in their last 11 games in all
competitions.
* Valenciennes holding midfielder Carlos Sanchez has been
suspended for nine matches for a dangerous tackle on St
Etienne's Fabien Lemoine, who will be sidelined for six weeks
with an ankle injury, the French league said.
Valenciennes travel to neighbours and third-placed champions
Lille on Sunday (2000).
