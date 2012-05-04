PARIS May 4 Brief news from Ligue 1 before
Sunday's and Monday's soccer matches (times GMT):
* Montpellier midfielder Younes Belhanda has apologised for
berating team mate Olivier Giroud for not taking a decisive
penalty earlier this week.
"It was frustration that made me speak and I should not have
talked to the press," the Morocco midfielder said on his
Facebook page.
Belhanda, who looks set to miss the rest of the season, was
sent off in a 2-2 draw against Evian Thonon Gaillard amid a mass
brawl just before Souleymane Camara missed a stoppage-time
penalty that France striker Giroud declined to take.
Leaders Montpellier, who travel to Stade Rennes on Monday
(1900), have 73 points with three games left and lead
second-placed Paris St Germain by three points.
* Paris St Germain will stay focused on themselves, not on
Montpellier, in the final sprint for the Ligue 1 title, keeper
Salvatore Sirigu said.
"It is important we think about ourselves, not about what
happens elsewhere," the Italian international told a news
conference on Friday.
PSG, who travel to Valenciennes on Sunday (1915), narrowed
the gap with Montpellier from five to three points in the last
round of matches.
* Olympique Lyon coach Remi Garde said he was expecting to
accept a new two-year deal after his contract expired at the end
of the season.
Asked if he would accept an offer from club president
Jean-Michel Aulas, Garde said: "I think it's going that way.
There are a few details to sort out but the talks went very
well."
Lyon won the French Cup and lie fourth in the league
standings with a game in hand. They host Stade Brest on Sunday
(1500).
* Sochaux will have to make do without the influential
Modibo Maiga until the end of the season as they fight for
survival after the Mali striker picked up a three-game ban.
Maiga was suspended following a red card in a 3-0 home
defeat against Girondins Bordeaux last Sunday, with referee
Clement Turpin saying the player had tried to headbutt him.
Sochaux, who are bottom of the table four points from
safety, will also be without the suspended Marvin Martin, David
Sauget and Yassine Mikari, as well as the injured Jeremie
Brechet, Damien Perquis and Steven Mouyokolo when they entertain
Nancy on Monday (1700).
* St Etienne second-choice keeper Jeremie Janot has been
loaned to Lorient until the end of the season after the Brittany
side lost two keepers to injuries.
"I am happy to be here. It's an exciting challenge," Janot
said in a Lorient statement.
Lorient, who host Dijon on Monday (1700), are 13th in the
standings, four points above the relegation zone.
(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Clare Fallon)