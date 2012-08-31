PARIS Aug 31 Brief news from Ligue 1 ahead of this weekend's matches (all times GMT):

* French champions Montpellier hope a more relaxed week of preparation will help jump start their Ligue 1 campaign after they slipped to 18th with just one point from their opening three games.

"At training, we emptied our heads," the French international Mapou Yanga-mbiwa said ahead of their trip to bottom-placed Sochaux on Saturday (1800).

"We laughed, we had fun playing together and we hope it will work.

"There is no real problem. There are just some times when we are not focused enough."

Right back Garry Bocaly is back from injury while midfielder Jamel Saihi is returning from a two-match ban.

* Lille goalkeeper Mickael Landreau believes Sunday's home clash (1900) with big-spending Paris St Germain, who strengthened their already expensive squad with the likes of Swedish striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Brazilian midfielder Thiago Silva, will be remembered for a long time.

"This club (PSG) shows that the greatest players are now willing to play in France, which is new," Landreau told his club website (www.losc.fr).

"Facing them is a huge challenge ... we will be in our brand new stadium. This game will stay in (the fans') memories."

However, Ibrahimovic is a doubtful starter due to injury while forward Ezequiel Lavezzi is serving the second of his two-match suspension.

* Marseille striker Andre-Pierre Gignac is back to full fitness and feels he can again make an impact after a disappointing two years in the south of France.

Gignac, who joined the club in 2010 for around 20 million euros, has already scored twice this season to help Marseille to the top of Ligue 1 with nine points from three games.

"I always wanted to give my best but I could not as I never was completely fit," Gignac, who was the Ligue 1 top scorer with 24 goals in 2008-09, told the club website (www.om.net) ahead of Marseille's game against Stade Rennes (1500) on Sunday.

"I work a lot and I am getting close to my top form.

"I owe the club a lot, the fans who had were been disappointed with me. But this is over. I am back with a vengeance."

* Second-placed Olympique Lyon will be missing a number of players when they face Valenciennes on Saturday (1500).

France goalkeeper Hugo Lloris was in London on Friday ahead of possibly joining Tottenham Hotspur, while forward Michel Bastos was linked with a move to Fulham. Striker Lisandro Lopez and full back Fabian Monzon are both out for around three weeks with injuries.

Former Fulham, Tottenham and Sunderland midfielder Steed Malbranque could make his debut after he signed a one-year contract with the club where he started his career before spending 10 years in the Premier League. (Reporting by Gregory Blachier; Additional reporting by Dimitri Moulins in Montpellier; Editing by Tom Bartlett)