PARIS Aug 31 Brief news from Ligue 1 ahead of
this weekend's matches (all times GMT):
* French champions Montpellier hope a more relaxed week of
preparation will help jump start their Ligue 1 campaign after
they slipped to 18th with just one point from their opening
three games.
"At training, we emptied our heads," the French
international Mapou Yanga-mbiwa said ahead of their trip to
bottom-placed Sochaux on Saturday (1800).
"We laughed, we had fun playing together and we hope it will
work.
"There is no real problem. There are just some times when we
are not focused enough."
Right back Garry Bocaly is back from injury while midfielder
Jamel Saihi is returning from a two-match ban.
* Lille goalkeeper Mickael Landreau believes Sunday's home
clash (1900) with big-spending Paris St Germain, who
strengthened their already expensive squad with the likes of
Swedish striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Brazilian midfielder
Thiago Silva, will be remembered for a long time.
"This club (PSG) shows that the greatest players are now
willing to play in France, which is new," Landreau told his club
website (www.losc.fr).
"Facing them is a huge challenge ... we will be in our brand
new stadium. This game will stay in (the fans') memories."
However, Ibrahimovic is a doubtful starter due to injury
while forward Ezequiel Lavezzi is serving the second of his
two-match suspension.
* Marseille striker Andre-Pierre Gignac is back to full
fitness and feels he can again make an impact after a
disappointing two years in the south of France.
Gignac, who joined the club in 2010 for around 20 million
euros, has already scored twice this season to help Marseille to
the top of Ligue 1 with nine points from three games.
"I always wanted to give my best but I could not as I never
was completely fit," Gignac, who was the Ligue 1 top scorer with
24 goals in 2008-09, told the club website (www.om.net) ahead of
Marseille's game against Stade Rennes (1500) on Sunday.
"I work a lot and I am getting close to my top form.
"I owe the club a lot, the fans who had were been
disappointed with me. But this is over. I am back with a
vengeance."
* Second-placed Olympique Lyon will be missing a number of
players when they face Valenciennes on Saturday (1500).
France goalkeeper Hugo Lloris was in London on Friday ahead
of possibly joining Tottenham Hotspur, while forward Michel
Bastos was linked with a move to Fulham. Striker Lisandro Lopez
and full back Fabian Monzon are both out for around three weeks
with injuries.
Former Fulham, Tottenham and Sunderland midfielder Steed
Malbranque could make his debut after he signed a one-year
contract with the club where he started his career before
spending 10 years in the Premier League.
(Reporting by Gregory Blachier; Additional reporting by Dimitri
Moulins in Montpellier; Editing by Tom Bartlett)