PARIS, Sept 21 Brief news ahead of this weekend's Ligue 1 soccer matches (times GMT):

* Bastia believe they have a slim chance of defeating Paris St Germain at home on Saturday (1500) and coach Frederic Hantz said his shared background with PSG frontman Zlatan Ibrahimovic would be a help.

"We have a 10 percent chance of carrying it off. All week I have been focusing on this 10 percent," Hantz told a news conference on Friday.

"I have only one point in common with Ibra - I grew up on the fourth floor of an HLM (social housing project). It's an important point in common because we don't puff out our chests in front of the weak and we don't bow our heads in front of the strong," Hantz said. "We have to believe that we can win."

Bastia, who have lost their last three league games, are 12th on six points from five games, while unbeaten PSG are fourth on nine.

* Lille will be without injured playmaker Marvin Martin when they entertain Olympique Lyon on Sunday (1900).

Martin suffered a hamstring injury during Lille's Champions League shock 1-3 home loss to Belarus BATE Borisov on Tuesday.

Coach Rudi Garcia could revamp his squad to include winger Ryan Mendes, who produced a promising showing in the second half against Borisov.

* Leaders Olympique Marseille could record the Ligue 1 best start in more than 50 years if they beat Evian Thonon Gaillard on Sunday (1500) to extend their perfect record to six games.

Monaco were the last club to win their first six French league matches, in the 1960-61 season. The principality club were eventually crowned champions.

* Former Juventus and Fiorentina striker Adrian Mutu hopes to start Ajaccio's match at Girondins Bordeaux on Sunday (1200).

"I am looking forward to starting a game," the Romania frontman, who came off the bench to make his Ligue 1 debut at Olympique Lyon last weekend, told daily newspaper L'Equipe on Friday.

"I think it could be at Bordeaux but it is up to the coach to decide."

Ajaccio are 14th on five points from five games, while unbeaten Girondins Bordeaux are fifth on nine.

* Third-placed Lorient host Nice on Saturday (1800) without injured midfielder Alain Traore, who has scored four goals in five games including two outstanding strikes which earned his nine-man side a 2-1 victory at Stade Rennes last weekend.

Underdogs Lorient, who are on 11 points, four behind pacesetters Olympique Marseille, will also be without goalkeeper Fabien Audard and fullback Maxime Baca, who were banned for two games after being sent off last Sunday. (Writing by Gregory Blachier; Editing by Clare Fallon)