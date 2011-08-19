PARIS Aug 19 Brief news ahead of this weekend's
Ligue 1 matches (times GMT):
* Olympique Marseille midfielder Mathieu Valbuena will not
move to Premier League club Arsenal after reports of a possible
transfer, OM coach Didier Deschamps and sporting director Jose
Anigo said ahead of Sunday's clash with St Etienne (1900).
"Arsenal won't get Mathieu, that's clear," Deschamps said on
the club's website (www.om.net) on Friday.
"We're not selling but, as he's been here six years, if an
offer came in we would listen to it a little more," said Anigo,
before adding that Andre Ayew and Lucho Gonzalez would be
staying at the south-coast club.
* Transfer speculation surrounding champions Lille's forward
Eden Hazard has been settled, according to manager Rudi Garcia.
"We must leave him be so that he can express himself to the
best of his ability on the pitch."
Lille are without a win in the league so far this season
after two matches and visit high-flying Caen, who have two wins
from two, on Saturday (1700).
* Girondins Bordeaux will be without defenders Marc Planus
(adductor injury) and Henrique (knee), midfielder Gregory Sertic
(suspended) and forward David Bellion (ankle) for the home game
with Auxerre on Saturday (1700). Fahid Ben Khalfallah and Cheick
Diabate return.
* Bordeaux president Jean-Louis Triaud says the club have no
money as the transfer window closes at the end of August.
"We know we're lacking a forward but any player costing six
million euros ($8,589,835.361) or more is out of our reach,"
Triaud said on www.sudouest.fr.
Bordeaux, along with Stade Rennes, are pursuing Paris St
Germain's Turkish international Mevlut Erding, out of favour in
the French capital.
($1 = 0.699 Euros)
