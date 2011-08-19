PARIS Aug 19 Brief news ahead of this weekend's Ligue 1 matches (times GMT):

* Olympique Marseille midfielder Mathieu Valbuena will not move to Premier League club Arsenal after reports of a possible transfer, OM coach Didier Deschamps and sporting director Jose Anigo said ahead of Sunday's clash with St Etienne (1900).

"Arsenal won't get Mathieu, that's clear," Deschamps said on the club's website (www.om.net) on Friday.

"We're not selling but, as he's been here six years, if an offer came in we would listen to it a little more," said Anigo, before adding that Andre Ayew and Lucho Gonzalez would be staying at the south-coast club.

* Transfer speculation surrounding champions Lille's forward Eden Hazard has been settled, according to manager Rudi Garcia.

"We must leave him be so that he can express himself to the best of his ability on the pitch."

Lille are without a win in the league so far this season after two matches and visit high-flying Caen, who have two wins from two, on Saturday (1700).

* Girondins Bordeaux will be without defenders Marc Planus (adductor injury) and Henrique (knee), midfielder Gregory Sertic (suspended) and forward David Bellion (ankle) for the home game with Auxerre on Saturday (1700). Fahid Ben Khalfallah and Cheick Diabate return.

* Bordeaux president Jean-Louis Triaud says the club have no money as the transfer window closes at the end of August.

"We know we're lacking a forward but any player costing six million euros ($8,589,835.361) or more is out of our reach," Triaud said on www.sudouest.fr.

Bordeaux, along with Stade Rennes, are pursuing Paris St Germain's Turkish international Mevlut Erding, out of favour in the French capital. ($1 = 0.699 Euros) (Writing by Tom Pilcher in London, Editing by Clare Fallon; To query or comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)