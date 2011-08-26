PARIS Aug 26 Brief news ahead of this weekend's
Ligue 1 matches (times GMT):
* After the 3-1 home defeat at the hands of Olympique
Marseille last season, Lille boss Rudi Garcia is urging caution
ahead of Sunday's clash in northern France (1900).
"They're a team capable of scoring at any moment. We know
what to expect," Garcia said on www.francefootball.fr.
Marseille could be without midfielder Morgan Amalfitano
(hamstring).
* Uruguayan defender Diego Lugano, currently at Turkish club
Fenerbahce who were excluded from the Champions League over
matchfixing on Wednesday, could be interested in a transfer to
Paris St Germain.
"The PSG project interests us," Lugano's agent said on
www.lequipe.fr.
The big-spending Parisiens visit Toulouse on Sunday (1500).
* Unbeaten table-toppers Montpellier will look to keep up
their perfect start to the season when they visit Olympique Lyon
on Saturday (1900), with midfielder Jamel Saihi urging his
teammates to stay level-headed.
"Best attack, best defence. We're keeping our feet on the
ground however, we know where we come from. There's no pressure
on us against Lyon, we're the outsider," the Tunisian said on
www.francefootball.fr.
* Girondins Bordeaux, without a win so far this season, will
welcome back Marc Planus (adductor injury) for the clash at
Valenciennes on Saturday (1700).
However, Henrique (knee) and David Bellion (ankle) are still
absent.
(Writing by Tom Pilcher in London; Editing by Dave Thompson)