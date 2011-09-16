PARIS, Sept 16 Brief news from Ligue 1 before this weekend's matches:

* Third-placed Lille could be without centre back Aurelien Chedjou when they take on Sochaux on Saturday. Chedjou, who has a thigh problem, sat out Lille's 2-2 draw with CSKA Moscow in the Champions League earlier this week.

"He still feels pain. We will see but for now he is very doubtful," coach Rudi Garcia said on the club's website (www.losc.fr).

* Stade Rennes (6th) have lost midfielder Kader Mangane and forward Razak Boukari to injury ahead of their home game against Nancy (18th) on Saturday. Both players were injured in the team's 2-1 Europa League defeat at Udinese on Thursday.

The club said on their website (www.staderennais.fr) that Mangane was suffering from an ankle injury while Boukari sustained a "serious shoulder sprain".

* Midfielder Christian Poulsen, who joined promoted Evian TG (12th) from Liverpool this season, will miss their game against Paris St Germain (4th) on Sunday.

"Christian Poulsen had to leave training early on Thursday because of a thigh injury," Evian TG said on their website (www.etgfc.com). "He will consequently miss the home game against Paris St Germain."

* Olympique Marseille (17th) travel to Olympique Lyon (2nd) on Sunday, with Morgan Amalfitano confident he can form a successful pair with Argentine playmaker Lucho Gonzalez.

"His game reminds me of the kind of game we were playing at Lorient -- simple and efficient," Amalfitano told Marseille's website (www.om.net). "I think we can do good things together."