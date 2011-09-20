Sept 20 Brief news ahead of the midweek matches
in Ligue 1.
* Sochaux duo Modibo Maiga and Kevin Anin, who had refused
to play after looking for transfers in August, are back training
with the first team after a spell with the reserves and could
feature in Wednesday's clash at home to Stade Rennes.
"It's forgotten," Maiga said.
* Paris St Germain have recruited retired former player
Claude Makelele as an advisor on "sporting policy", the club
said in a statement ahead of Wednesday's home game with Nice.
* Leaders Olympique Lyon, who visit Caen on Wednesday, are
set to again be without famous quartet Lisandro Lopez, Yoann
Gourcuff, Cris and Ederson because of injury but club president
Jean-Michel Aulas has hailed rookie coach Remi Garde.
"We've made a faultless start. We are growing in power," he
told reporters.
* Olympique Marseille boss Didier Deschamps expects a frosty
reception at the Stade Velodrome when his rock bottom side host
promoted Evian on Wednesday, when midfielder Benoit Cheyrou
looks set to miss out through injury.
"I do not expect the fans to welcome us with flowers or to
chant the names of the players or the coach," he told
www.om.net. "We have to be ready for that. I don't have to tell
the players that there is an obligation to win."
* Evian are without Jerome Leroy, Sunday's goalscorer in the
draw against PSG, midfielder Christan Poulsen and Aldo Angoula
for Wednesday's trip to Marseille.
* Dijon defender Cedric Varrault could return from a calf
problem at home to Stade Brest on Wednesday after missing the
last month.
(Writing by Mark Meadows; To query or comment on this story
