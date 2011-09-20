Sept 20 Brief news ahead of the midweek matches in Ligue 1.

* Sochaux duo Modibo Maiga and Kevin Anin, who had refused to play after looking for transfers in August, are back training with the first team after a spell with the reserves and could feature in Wednesday's clash at home to Stade Rennes.

"It's forgotten," Maiga said.

* Paris St Germain have recruited retired former player Claude Makelele as an advisor on "sporting policy", the club said in a statement ahead of Wednesday's home game with Nice.

* Leaders Olympique Lyon, who visit Caen on Wednesday, are set to again be without famous quartet Lisandro Lopez, Yoann Gourcuff, Cris and Ederson because of injury but club president Jean-Michel Aulas has hailed rookie coach Remi Garde.

"We've made a faultless start. We are growing in power," he told reporters.

* Olympique Marseille boss Didier Deschamps expects a frosty reception at the Stade Velodrome when his rock bottom side host promoted Evian on Wednesday, when midfielder Benoit Cheyrou looks set to miss out through injury.

"I do not expect the fans to welcome us with flowers or to chant the names of the players or the coach," he told www.om.net. "We have to be ready for that. I don't have to tell the players that there is an obligation to win."

* Evian are without Jerome Leroy, Sunday's goalscorer in the draw against PSG, midfielder Christan Poulsen and Aldo Angoula for Wednesday's trip to Marseille.

* Dijon defender Cedric Varrault could return from a calf problem at home to Stade Brest on Wednesday after missing the last month.