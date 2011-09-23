Sept 23 Brief news from Ligue 1 before this
weekend's matches:
* Lille coach Rudi Garcia has hinted he could rest top
striker Moussa Sow and influential midfielder Eden Hazard when
the Ligue 1 champions take on Lorient on Saturday.
"Some players have been feeling muscle pains and he (Sow) is
one of them," Garcia told reporters, adding that he had been
trying to give Hazard a breather towards the end of games.
Lille, who could still be without injured centre back
Aurelien Chedjou, are sixth in the standings with 12 points from
seven games.
* League leaders Montpellier may not finish the season as
champions but they are happy to have earned the respect of their
rivals after an impressive start in Ligue 1.
"We have not won anything, let's not forget this," coach
Rene Girard told sports daily L'Equipe on Friday. "But we're
just becoming a team that is respected. Some doubted this, I did
not."
Montpellier, who host Paris St Germain on Saturday, lead the
table on 16 points.
* Paris St Germain striker Mevlut Erding has extended his
contract by one year, L'Equipe reported.
The Turkey striker is now contracted to the club until 2014.
* Striker Andre-Pierre Gignac and midfielder Benoit Cheyrou
have been ruled out of Olympique Marseille's trip to
Valenciennes on Saturday due to injury.
Gignac has been suffering from abdominal pain while Cheyrou
has a groin injury.
Marseille are 15th in the standings after winning their
first game of the season earlier this week.
* Swedish midfielder Kim Kallstrom is likely to return from
an ankle injury when Olympique Lyon take on Girondins Bordeaux
on Saturday.
Lyon, however, will have to make do without France keeper
Hugo Lloris, who was sent off in his team's 1-0 defeat at Caen
earlier this week.
