Sept 30 Brief news ahead of Ligue 1 fixtures
this weekend.
* Stade Rennes midfielder Stephane Dalmat has been released
from hospital and is fine, the club said in a statement, after
he was admitted with an undiagnosed illness following Thursday's
Europa League draw with Atletico Madrid.
He could still be doubtful for Sunday's trip to champions
Lille.
* While Rennes were half pleased with their European result,
Paris St Germain are reeling from a 2-0 defeat at Athletic
Bilbao ahead of their game at home to fellow co-leaders
Olympique Lyon on Sunday.
Vast French media speculation linking the newly rich club
with a move for Los Angeles Galaxy's David Beckham in January is
also threatening to engulf the outfit and coach Antoine
Kombouare wants total concentration on Lyon.
"(Athletic) is the end of a good run but it is only one
match. We have to respond on Sunday against Lyon," he told
reporters.
* Defender Cris is back in training for Lyon along with
striker Lisandro Lopez but their fairly lengthy layoffs make it
unlikely they will return against PSG.
* Continually faltering Girondins Bordeaux host Montpellier
on Saturday with supporter unrest growing after a Facebook
campaign was launched urging fans to boycott club products and
the Nov. 5 match against PSG.
* Sochaux, who face high-flying Toulouse on Saturday, are
desperate to recover from a 4-1 defeat at Auxerre and a 6-2 home
hammering by Stade Rennes.
"They are neither two small accidents without consequence
nor a very worrying major incident," club president Alexandre
Lacombe told reporters.
(Editing by Mark Meadows; To query or comment on this story
email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)