Sept 30 Brief news ahead of Ligue 1 fixtures this weekend.

* Stade Rennes midfielder Stephane Dalmat has been released from hospital and is fine, the club said in a statement, after he was admitted with an undiagnosed illness following Thursday's Europa League draw with Atletico Madrid.

He could still be doubtful for Sunday's trip to champions Lille.

* While Rennes were half pleased with their European result, Paris St Germain are reeling from a 2-0 defeat at Athletic Bilbao ahead of their game at home to fellow co-leaders Olympique Lyon on Sunday.

Vast French media speculation linking the newly rich club with a move for Los Angeles Galaxy's David Beckham in January is also threatening to engulf the outfit and coach Antoine Kombouare wants total concentration on Lyon.

"(Athletic) is the end of a good run but it is only one match. We have to respond on Sunday against Lyon," he told reporters.

* Defender Cris is back in training for Lyon along with striker Lisandro Lopez but their fairly lengthy layoffs make it unlikely they will return against PSG.

* Continually faltering Girondins Bordeaux host Montpellier on Saturday with supporter unrest growing after a Facebook campaign was launched urging fans to boycott club products and the Nov. 5 match against PSG.

* Sochaux, who face high-flying Toulouse on Saturday, are desperate to recover from a 4-1 defeat at Auxerre and a 6-2 home hammering by Stade Rennes.

"They are neither two small accidents without consequence nor a very worrying major incident," club president Alexandre Lacombe told reporters.