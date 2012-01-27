PARIS Jan 27 Brief news from Ligue 1 on Friday before this weekend's soccer matches (times GMT):

* Lille midfielder Rio Mavuba is a major doubt for his team's home game against St Etienne on Saturday (2000) after he missed this week's training sessions with a calf injury.

Lille are third in the standings with 36 points from 20 games, seven points behind leaders Paris St Germain.

* Stade Brest will have to make do without Larsen Toure until the end of the season as the striker needs groin surgery.

Brest, who are 11th on 24 points, take on leaders PSG on Saturday (1800).

* Jeremy Menez will take over Javier Pastore's playmaking role in the absence of the injured Argentine when PSG travel to Stade Brest, coach Carlo Ancelotti said on Friday.

Ancelotti said new signing Alex would not be playing.

PSG have 43 points from 20 games.

* French internationals Anthony Reveillere and Yoann Gourcuff are back in the Olympique Lyon squad for Saturday's home game against Dijon (1800) after recovering from injuries.

Both players missed a French Cup tie and a league trip to Montpellier.

* Olympique Marseille coach Didier Deschamps has a defensive headache before his team travel to Stade Rennes on Sunday (2000).

Souleymane Diawara is with Senegal at the African Nations Cup while Stephane Mbia is out for a month with a thigh injury.

Deschamps is expected to field French international Rod Fanni, who usually plays as fullback, and Cameroon's Nicolas Nkoulou in central defence.

Marseille lie sixth in the standings, one point behind fifth-placed Rennes who trail leaders Paris St Germain by eight points.