PARIS Aug 12 Brief news ahead of this weekend's Ligue 1 matches (all times GMT):

* French record signing Javier Pastore could be line for his Paris St Germain debut at Stade Rennes on Saturday (1700) following his reported 42 million euros ($59.93 million) move.

However, the Argentine playmaker has said he is not fully fit having only just returned to training following his drawn-out transfer from Palermo.

Big-spending PSG lost their league opener 1-0 at home to Lorient last weekend and media reports have said coach Antoine Kombouare is already under pressure from the club's Qatari owners with Carlo Ancelotti mentioned as a possible replacement.

* Despite PSG's opening day woes, Rennes coach Frederic Antonetti believes their class will show in the end given their array of new talent and ability to buy more.

"Paris will be favourites for the championship this season. They have good players who a mentally strong," the Corsican, whose side thrashed promoted Dijon 5-1 in their opener, told reporters.

* Girondins Bordeaux, beaten 2-1 at home in their first game by St Etienne, will not make radical changes for Saturday's trip to Lorient (1700).

"We could have won the game against St Etienne but we didn't. Now is not the time to rethink everything. We should be patient and work hard, you can't work wonders in a fortnight," new coach Francis Gillot told reporters

* Alou Diarra enjoyed his first Olympique Marseille start in last weekend's draw with Sochaux and loves working with coach Didier Deschamps.

"He played in my position. He is a leader...who possesses a winning mentality," the France midfielder told France Football ahead of Sunday's trip to Auxerre for the 2010 champions.

* In-form Olympique Lyon have injury worries in defence for Saturday's game with promoted Ajaccio (1700), Remi Garde's first home match in charge.

* Nancy, who travel to St Etienne on Saturday (1700) where Steed Malbranque is likely to make his Les Verts debut, have loaned Tahitian forward Marama Vahirua to second tier Monaco for the season.

