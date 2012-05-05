LONDON May 5 France right back Bacary Sagna will miss the European Championship after suffering a broken leg during Arsenal's 3-3 Premier League draw with Norwich City on Saturday.

The 29-year-old broke the same leg in October and was ruled out for three months of the current campaign.

"It is broken fibula, the same leg," Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger told Sky Sports. "He was kicked on it, it has not happened alone.

"The guy closed him down and walked on him. I don't know if it was deliberate or not." (Writing by Ed Osmond, editing by John Mehaffey)