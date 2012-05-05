Soccer-Benitez says he is committed to Newcastle
LONDON, Feb 3 Newcastle United manager Rafa Benitez assured fans he was not about to walk away after media reports suggested he was frustrated by the club's lack of signings in the transfer window.
LONDON May 5 France right back Bacary Sagna will miss the European Championship after suffering a broken leg during Arsenal's 3-3 Premier League draw with Norwich City on Saturday.
The 29-year-old broke the same leg in October and was ruled out for three months of the current campaign.
"It is broken fibula, the same leg," Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger told Sky Sports. "He was kicked on it, it has not happened alone.
"The guy closed him down and walked on him. I don't know if it was deliberate or not." (Writing by Ed Osmond, editing by John Mehaffey)
Feb 3 Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero has a big future with the club despite being dropped to the bench in recent weeks, manager Pep Guardiola said on Friday.
Feb 3 Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has found it hard to forget his side's humiliating 3-0 defeat at Arsenal in September and urged his player to make amends when the London rivals meet at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.