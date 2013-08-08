Aug 8 Former France striker Louis Saha celebrated his 35th birthday on Thursday by announcing his retirement from professional football.

Saha started his career at Metz before spells at Newcastle United, Fulham, Manchester United, Everton, Tottenham Hotspur, Sunderland and Italian club Lazio last season.

"Want to thank all managers, all staff, all team mates, all opponents, all fans, for all support and love towards me during my football career," Saha said on Twitter.

"I'm a proud man but without you all I won't be myself now. Thanks for the challenges, thanks for the help, thanks for the memories, thanks for the passion.

"I will stop to be call(ed) a professional footballer. Love you and thanks again."