PARIS May 30 Senegal midfielder Salif Sane, 22, who joined Nancy in 2011, is to join German top-flight team Hanover 96.

"It's signed. The transfer will bring us two million euros, ($2.59 million)," a source at the French club who declined to be identified told Reuters on Thursday.

Nancy were relegated to Ligue 2 last weekend after finishing third from bottom.

Hanover ended up ninth in the Bundesliga last season.

($1 = 0.7712 euros) (Reporting by Dimitri Rahmelow, writing by Julien Pretot, editing by Tony Jimenez)