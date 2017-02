PARIS Feb 3 Three Ligue 1 matches have been brought forward as freezing temperatures are forecast in France over the weekend, the French League (LFP) said on Friday.

St Etienne v Lorient, Dijon v Valenciennes and Nancy v Stade Rennes will be played at 1400 GMT on Saturday instead of 1800, the LFP said in a statement.

Temperatures are expected to drop to as low as -13 Celsius in Etienne on Saturday. (Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing By Alison Wildey)