Soccer-Dortmund beat Hertha on penalties in German Cup
BERLIN, Feb 8 Borussia Dortmund beat Hertha Berlin 3-2 on penalties to reach the German Cup quarter-finals on Wednesday after the match finished 1-1 after extra time.
Dec 4 Ligue 1 top scorers on Sunday. 12 Olivier Giroud (Montpellier HSC) 8 Kevin Gameiro (Paris St Germain) 7 Alain Traore (Auxerre)
Bafetimbi Gomis (Olympique Lyon)
Loic Remy (Olympique Marseille)
Nene (Paris St Germain) 6 Dennis Oliech (Auxerre)
Benjamin Corgnet (Dijon FCO)
Yoan Gouffran (Girondins Bordeaux)
Andre Ayew (Olympique Marseille)
Javier Pastore (Paris St Germain)
Jires Ekoko (Stade Rennes)
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (St Etienne) 5 Brice Jovial (Dijon FCO)
Cedric Barbosa (Evian Thonon Gaillard FC)
Yannick Sagbo (Evian Thonon Gaillard FC)
Ryad Boudebouz (Sochaux)
Eden Hazard (Lille)
Moussa Sow (Lille)
Souleymane Camara (Montpellier HSC)
Michel Bastos (Olympique Lyon)
Lisandro Lopez (Olympique Lyon)
Julien Feret (Stade Rennes)
Bruno Grougi (Stade Brest) (Compiled by Infostrada Sports; editing by Toby Davis)
Feb 8 (Gracenote) - Top scorers of the Ligue 1 on Wednesday 23 Edinson Cavani (Paris St Germain) 19 Alexandre Lacazette (Olympique Lyon) 14 Radamel Falcao (Monaco) Bafetimbi Gomis (Olympique Marseille) 11 Alassane Plea (Nice) 10 Ivan Santini (Caen) 9 Mario Balotelli (Nice) 8 Valere Germain (Monaco) Ryad Boudebouz (Montpellier HSC) Steve Mounie (Montpellier HSC) Lucas Moura
Feb 8 (Gracenote) - Results from the German Cup Last 16 matches on Wednesday Last 16 Wednesday, February 8 Borussia Dortmund - Hertha Berlin 1-1 (halftime: 0-1, 90 mins: 1-1, penalty shootout: 3-2) Borussia Dortmund win 3-2 on penalties. Hanover 96 (II) - Eintracht Frankfurt 1-2 (halftime: 0-0) Sportfreunde Lotte (III) - TSV 1860 Munich (II) 2-0 (halftime: 1-0) SV Sandhausen (