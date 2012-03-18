Soccer-Regal Real fight back to beat Napoli 3-1
* Insigne spotted Navas out of position to give Napoli the lead
March 18 (Infostrada Sports) - Top scorers of Ligue 1 on Sunday. 17 Olivier Giroud (Montpellier HSC) 13 Nene (Paris St Germain) 12 Eden Hazard (Lille) 11 Bafetimbi Gomis (Olympique Lyon)
Kevin Gameiro (Paris St Germain)
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (St Etienne) 10 Loic Remy (Olympique Marseille) 9 Dennis Oliech (Auxerre)
Brice Jovial (Dijon FCO)
Yoan Gouffran (Girondins Bordeaux)
Lisandro Lopez (Olympique Lyon)
Javier Pastore (Paris St Germain) 8 Benjamin Corgnet (Dijon FCO)
Yannick Sagbo (Evian Thonon Gaillard FC)
Nolan Roux (Lille)
Jires Ekoko (Stade Rennes) 7 Alain Traore (Auxerre)
Cedric Barbosa (Evian Thonon Gaillard FC)
Younes Belhanda (Montpellier HSC) 6 Daniel Niculae (AS Nancy)
Pierre-Alain Frau (Caen)
Edouard Butin (Sochaux)
Moussa Sow (Lille)
Souleymane Camara (Montpellier HSC)
Michel Bastos (Olympique Lyon)
Andre Ayew (Olympique Marseille)
Bruno Grougi (Stade Brest)
BUCHAREST, Feb 15 Steaua Bucharest, the 1986 European Cup winners, are to rename their club FCSB in a bid to get licence to play in next season's Romanian championship and European competitions, owner Gigi Becali said on Wednesday.
