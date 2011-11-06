Nov 6 Top scorers of Ligue 1 on Sunday
8 Olivier Giroud (Montpellier HSC)
Kevin Gameiro (Paris St Germain)
7 Bafetimbi Gomis (Olympique Lyon)
6 Alain Traore (Auxerre)
Loic Remy (Olympique Marseille)
Nene (Paris St Germain)
Javier Pastore (Paris St Germain)
5 Dennis Oliech (Auxerre)
Benjamin Corgnet (Dijon FCO)
Ryad Boudebouz (Sochaux)
Yoan Gouffran (Girondins Bordeaux)
Souleymane Camara (Montpellier HSC)
Jires Ekoko (Stade Rennes)
4 Frederic Sammaritano (Ajaccio)
Benjamin Nivet (Caen)
Brice Jovial (Dijon FCO)
Yannick Sagbo (Evian Thonon Gaillard FC)
Modibo Maiga (Sochaux)
Cheick Tidiane Diabate (Girondins Bordeaux)
Eden Hazard (Lille)
Moussa Sow (Lille)
Younes Belhanda (Montpellier HSC)
Michel Bastos (Olympique Lyon)
Andre Ayew (Olympique Marseille)
Victor Montano (Stade Rennes)
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (St Etienne)
Bruno Grougi (Stade Brest)
