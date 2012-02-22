Soccer-Regal Real fight back to beat Napoli 3-1
* Insigne spotted Navas out of position to give Napoli the lead
Feb 22 Top scorers of Ligue 1 on Wednesday 16 Olivier Giroud (Montpellier HSC) 11 Nene (Paris St Germain) 10 Kevin Gameiro (Paris St Germain)
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (St Etienne) 9 Brice Jovial (Dijon FCO)
Eden Hazard (Lille)
Bafetimbi Gomis (Olympique Lyon)
Loic Remy (Olympique Marseille) 8 Dennis Oliech (Auxerre)
Benjamin Corgnet (Dijon FCO)
Yoan Gouffran (Girondins Bordeaux)
Jires Ekoko (Stade Rennes) 7 Alain Traore (Auxerre)
Cedric Barbosa (Evian Thonon Gaillard FC)
Yannick Sagbo (Evian Thonon Gaillard FC)
Nolan Roux (Lille)
Younes Belhanda (Montpellier HSC)
Lisandro Lopez (Olympique Lyon)
Javier Pastore (Paris St Germain) 6 Moussa Sow (Lille)
Andre Ayew (Olympique Marseille)
Bruno Grougi (Stade Brest)
BUCHAREST, Feb 15 Steaua Bucharest, the 1986 European Cup winners, are to rename their club FCSB in a bid to get licence to play in next season's Romanian championship and European competitions, owner Gigi Becali said on Wednesday.
