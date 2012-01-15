Soccer-Free agent Carvalho joins Shanghai SIPG - report
Feb 15 Former Real Madrid and Chelsea centre back Ricardo Carvalho has joined Shanghai SIPG as a free agent, China's Xinhua news agency reported on Wednesday.
Jan 15 Ligue 1 top scorers on Sunday. 14 Olivier Giroud (Montpellier HSC) 9 Loic Remy (Olympique Marseille)
Kevin Gameiro (Paris St Germain)
Nene (Paris St Germain) 8 Dennis Oliech (Auxerre)
Benjamin Corgnet (Dijon FCO)
Brice Jovial (Dijon FCO)
Jires Ekoko (Stade Rennes) 7 Alain Traore (Auxerre)
Yannick Sagbo (Evian Thonon Gaillard FC)
Eden Hazard (Lille)
Bafetimbi Gomis (Olympique Lyon)
Javier Pastore (Paris St Germain) 6 Cedric Barbosa (Evian Thonon Gaillard FC)
Yoan Gouffran (Girondins Bordeaux)
Moussa Sow (Lille)
Lisandro Lopez (Olympique Lyon)
Andre Ayew (Olympique Marseille)
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (St Etienne)
Bruno Grougi (Stade Brest) 5 Benjamin Nivet (Caen)
Ryad Boudebouz (Sochaux)
Younes Belhanda (Montpellier HSC)
Souleymane Camara (Montpellier HSC)
Michel Bastos (Olympique Lyon)
Julien Feret (Stade Rennes)
Victor Montano (Stade Rennes) (Compiled by Infostrada Sports; editing by Toby Davis)
BARCELONA, Feb 15 The man who aims to end the 28-year career of the head of Spanish football is counting on the support of smaller clubs that he says have been neglected as elite soccer thrives.
ZURICH, Feb 15 FIFA's ethics committee has opened formal proceedings against two former Central American soccer officials after an investigator for the world soccer body recommended they be banned from the game for life for alleged corruption, the watchdog said on Wednesday.