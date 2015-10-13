PARIS Oct 13 French police have arrested four people in an inquiry into a suspected attempt to bribe France soccer international Mathieu Valbuena with the help of sex video footage, a police official said on Tuesday.

Among the four being held in custody after arrests in Paris and Marseille is Djibril Cisse, the former French international striker, the official said.

Cisse was apprehended because he knew the others involved, but he is not suspected of a role as instigator.

The attempted extortion involved video footage of sex recorded on a mobile phone, said the official, who declined to be identified, as is common practice in France for police officers who do not have an official spokesman role.

Valbuena, 31, plays for Ligue 1 club Olympique Lyonnais and the French national team. (Reporting by Sophie Louet; Writing by Brian Love; Editing by Andrew Callus and Ed Osmond)