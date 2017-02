PARIS Oct 27 The Ligue 1 game between Sochaux and Evian Thonon Gaillard was called off on Saturday because of snow, the French League (LFP) said.

The LFP has yet to decide on a new date for the match in Eastern France that had been scheduled to kickoff at 1800 GMT. (Reporting by Julien Pretot; editing by Tony Jimenez)