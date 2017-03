PARIS Jan 6 Zambian internationals Stopilla Sunzu and Nathan Sinkala are to rejoin coach Herve Renard, who inspired the 2012 African Nations Cup triumph, at Ligue 1 strugglers Sochaux.

"After agreement was reached between the Congolese club Tout Puissant Mazembe and Sochaux, Stopilla Sunzu and Nathan Sinkala will be here on Tuesday," the French team said on their website (www.fcsochaux.fr).

Defender Sunzu, 24, who has 49 caps, will sign a three and a half year deal.

Midfielder Sinkala, 23, who has played for his country 28 times, is joining on a six-month loan.

Sochaux, who have also signed Ghana forward Jordan Ayew on loan until the end of the season from Olympique Marseille, are second from bottom on 11 points, six from safety. (Reporting by Gregory Blachier, editing by Tony Jimenez)