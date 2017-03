SOCHAUX, France, Sept 26 Sochaux coach Eric Hely, who said he would resign following Wednesday's 5-1 defeat at En Avant Guingamp, has left the club who are bottom of Ligue 1.

Sochaux, who hold the record of 66 seasons in the first division, have collected only two points from seven games this season.

"In view of the results, president Laurent Pernet has accepted the resignation," the club said in a statement on their website (www.fcsochaux.fr) on Thursday.

Hely took over in March last year and twice kept Sochaux in the top flight with modest resources. (Reporting by Dimitri Rahmelow; Writing by Gregory Blachier; Editing by Ed Osmond)