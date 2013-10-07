PARIS Oct 7 Herve Renard has left 2012 African champions Zambia and agreed to take over as coach of Ligue 1 strugglers Sochaux.

"Herve Renard, who just turned 45, will become the new Sochaux coach. He has left his coaching job at Zambia," the club said on their website (www.fcscochaux.fr) on Monday.

Renard, who has never coached a professional squad in France, led unheralded Zambia to their first continental trophy last year thanks to shock victories over favourites Ghana in the semi-final and then Ivory Coast on penalties in the final.

Zambia were eliminated in the group stage of the 2013 African Nations Cup and failed to qualify for the continent's World Cup qualifying playoffs.

At Sochaux, Renard will take over from Eric Hely who resigned two weeks ago following a 5-1 defeat at promoted EA Guingamp.

Local media reported Renard has joined the club until the end of the season with an option for an additional season.

Sochaux, who hold a French record of 66 seasons spent in the first division, are 19th in the 20-team table on five points from nine games following Sunday's 4-1 loss at Girondins de Bordeaux.