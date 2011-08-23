SOCHAUX, France Aug 23 Sochaux have asked
FIFA to act over Newcastle United's pursuit of unsettled
striker Modibo Maiga, the French Ligue 1 club said on Tuesday.
"Sochaux sent a referral on Monday to FIFA asking that
Newcastle United stop their contact with Modibo Maiga,
contractually bound to Sochaux until 2014," said a statement on
the club's website (www.fcsochaux.fr).
The Mali international, 23, refused to play in Sochaux's
last two Ligue 1 matches and the Europa League playoff game
against Metalist Kharkov. He has also stopped attending
training.
"The move comes after Sochaux twice formally but
unsuccessfully asked the English club to end their actions," the
club statement added.
Midfielder Kevin Anin also boycotted Sochaux's last league
match, a 2-1 win at Nancy, as he seeks a move. Both players have
the same agent.
Newcastle were not immediately available for comment.
(Reporting by Dimitri Rahmelow; Writing by Mark Meadows;
Editing by Clare Fallon)