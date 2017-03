PARIS, July 24 The French Football Federation (FFF) will adopt the use of vanishing spray to mark out free kicks at top-level matches next season, president Noel Le Graet announced on Thursday.

The spray was used at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil to ensure defensive walls did not encroach more than 10 yards (9.15 metres).

"We have adopted spray for Ligue 1, Ligue 2, the national championship and the women's first division. This decision will be applied for the start of the season," Le Graet said in a statement.

The use of the spray, which disappears after 60 seconds, was widely praised during the World Cup in June and July. (Reporting by Tom Hayward, editing by Tony Jimenez)