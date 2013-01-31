PARIS Jan 31 Real Madrid centre back Raphael Varane was called up for the second time in the France squad on Thursday as coach Didier Deschamps named a 23-man group to face Germany in a soccer friendly next Wednesday.

The 19-year-old Varane, who was called up last August but did not play in a friendly against Uruguay, was impressive in Real's 1-1 draw against Barcelona in the King's Cup on Wednesday, scoring a late equaliser after a fine defensive performance.

Stade Rennes midfielder Romain Alessandrini had his great start to the season rewarded by his first call-up, while centre back Mapou Yanga-Mbiwa, who left Montpellier to join Newcastle United last week, was not included on the list.

Three Newcastle United players, though, were named: defender Mathieu Debuchy and midfielders Moussa Sissoko and Yohan Cabaye.

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Mickael Landreau (Bastia), Hugo Lloris (Tottenham Hotspur), Steve Mandanda (Olympique de Marseille)

Defenders: Gael Clichy (Manchester City), Mathieu Debuchy (Newcastle United), Patrice Evra (Manchester United), Laurent Koscielny (Arsenal), Adil Rami (Valence), Bacary Sagna (Arsenal), Mamadou Sakho (Paris St Germain), Raphael Varane (Real Madrid)

Midfielders: Yohan Cabaye (Newcastle United), Etienne Capoue (Toulouse), Maxime Gonalons (Olympique Lyon), Blaise Matuidi (Paris St Germain), Moussa Sissoko (Newcastle United), Mathieu Valbuena (Olympique Marseille)

Forwards : Romain Alessandrini (Stade Rennes), Karim Benzema (Real Madrid), Olivier Giroud (Arsenal), Bafetimbi Gomis (Olympique Lyon), Jeremy Menez (Paris St Germain), Franck Ribery (Bayern Munich) (Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Clare Fallon)