Dec 29 St Etienne will appeal against an order from the French league to play a game behind closed doors, the club said in a statement on Thursday.

The sanction followed the throwing of flares by the club's fans in a derby with Olympique Lyon in October.

The league also banned Auxerre midfielder Kamel Chafni indefinitely for pushing the referee in a match against Brest.

Chafni said he had been racially insulted by a linesman. The league said it was still investigating the allegation.