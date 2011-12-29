Dec 29 St Etienne will appeal against an
order from the French league to play a game behind closed doors,
the club said in a statement on Thursday.
The sanction followed the throwing of flares by the club's
fans in a derby with Olympique Lyon in October.
The league also banned Auxerre midfielder Kamel Chafni
indefinitely for pushing the referee in a match against Brest.
Chafni said he had been racially insulted by a linesman. The
league said it was still investigating the allegation.
