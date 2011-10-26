(Adds Bastos quotes)
PARIS Oct 26 A League Cup last-16 game between
arch-rivals St Etienne and Olympique Lyon was interrupted midway
through the second half when fans threw flares onto the pitch on
Wednesday.
Referee Clement Turpin halted play and sent the players back
to the dressing room in the 66th minute when St Etienne
supporters fired flares after a penalty was awarded to Lyon for
a foul on striker Alexandre Lacazette.
Play resumed after a five-minute interruption with Brazil
winger Michel Bastos converting the penalty to give Lyon a 2-0
lead.
Bastos picked up a yellow card after he appeared to provoke
the St Etienne fans in his goal celebration.
Bastos, however, denied wrongdoing.
"It's a gesture I make to my wife, I'm sorry they took it
badly," he told French TV Channel France 3. "I did not intend to
provoke them."
The teams meet again at the weekend at Lyon's Gerland
stadium in Ligue 1.
(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Dave Thompson; To query
or comment on this story email
sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)