April 2 Ligue 1 standings
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Paris St Germain 30 16 11 3 55 28 59
2 Olympique Lyon 30 17 7 6 57 24 58
-------------------------
3 Olympique Marseille 30 17 6 7 60 31 57
-------------------------
4 Monaco 29 15 8 6 35 21 53
-------------------------
5 St Etienne 30 14 10 6 37 24 52
6 Girondins Bordeaux 30 13 9 8 38 37 48
-------------------------
7 Montpellier HSC 29 13 6 10 39 32 45
8 Lille 30 11 8 11 27 26 41
9 Nantes 30 10 10 10 24 30 40
10 En Avant Guingamp 30 12 3 15 32 41 39
11 Stade Rennes 30 10 9 11 28 37 39
12 Nice 30 10 7 13 33 37 37
13 Bastia 30 9 10 11 30 34 37
14 Caen 30 9 8 13 44 44 35
15 Stade de Reims 30 9 8 13 36 50 35
16 Evian Thonon Gaillard FC 30 11 2 17 32 46 35
17 FC Lorient 30 10 4 16 34 41 34
-------------------------
18 Toulouse 30 9 5 16 31 49 32
19 Racing Lens 30 6 7 17 27 47 25
20 Metz 30 5 8 17 22 42 23
1-2: Champions League / EC I
3: Champions League preliminary round
4: Europa League
5-6: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18-20: Relegation
