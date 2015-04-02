PARIS, April 2 Ligue 1 The Ligue 1 title race looks to be a three-way battle, with defending champions Paris St Germain leading Olympique Lyonnais by a point and Marseille a point further back.

Fourth-placed Monaco, who lost key players Radamel Falcao and James Rodriguez before the season, have some catching up to do after an unimpressive start and are six points off the pace with eight games left.

PSG's chances could take a huge hit if striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic is slapped with a four-match ban for a rant against a referee last month.

Champions League

PSG, Lyon and Marseille are likely to be in the Champions League next season, though the team that finishes third will have to go through the third qualifying round.

Monaco and fifth-placed St Etienne still have a chance of playing in Europe's top club competition next season.

Europa League

The fourth-placed club in Ligue 1 clinches a Europa League spot, but fifth and sixth place could also get tickets if PSG qualify for the Champions League and win the domestic cups.

PSG are in the League Cup final and face St Etienne in the French Cup semi-finals.

St Etienne would qualify directly for the Europa League by winning the French Cup, but a Cup double by PSG would also open the door to sixth-placed Girondins de Bordeaux and Montpellier in seventh.

Relegation

Almost a done deal for bottom club Metz and second from bottom RC Lens, who lie 11 and nine points from the safety zone.

Seven other clubs are fighting for their Ligue 1 lives, with Nice (37 points), Bastia (37), Caen (35), Stade de Reims (35) Evian Thonon Gaillard (35), Lorient (34) and Toulouse (32) all in danger of going down.

Promotion

With promotion automatic for the top three in Ligue 2, Troyes look certain to go up as they have an eight-point gap over Dijon and GFC Ajaccio, who are tied on 49 points in third and fourth place with nine games left.

Second-placed Angers have a cushion of just two points over the duo, while fifth-placed Stade Brestois are breathing down their necks a point adrift on 48.

Dijon, who have been hit with a one-division relegation sanction due to a match-fixing scandal last season, will stay in Ligue 2 if they finish in the top three. They will drop down a division if they finish outside the top three places. (Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Peter Rutherford)