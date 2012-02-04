PARIS Feb 4 A Ligue 1 game between St Etienne and Lorient was stopped after 10 minutes because of a frozen pitch on Saturday.

Temperatures dropped to about minus 10 degrees Celsius in St Etienne.

The game, which was due to kick off at 1800 GMT, had been brought forward to 1400.

The French League has yet to say when the game will be played. (Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Mark Madows; To query or comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)