BRIEF-Fnatic announces eSports partnership with AS Roma
* Announced today its partnership with Italian football club, AS Roma, to introduce club's first professional team to FIFA's growing eSports league Source text for Eikon:
PARIS Feb 4 A Ligue 1 game between St Etienne and Lorient was stopped after 10 minutes because of a frozen pitch on Saturday.
Temperatures dropped to about minus 10 degrees Celsius in St Etienne.
The game, which was due to kick off at 1800 GMT, had been brought forward to 1400.
The French League has yet to say when the game will be played. (Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Mark Madows; To query or comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)
MUNICH, Feb 14 Germany's Bayern Munich can count on Xabi Alonso for their Champions League round of 16 first leg against Arsenal on Wednesday after the Spanish midfielder recovered from a knock that had forced him out of training on Monday.
Feb 14 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Ecuador championship 1st Round matches on Monday Monday, February 13 River Ecuador 0 Independiente del Valle 0 Sunday, February 12 Clan Juvenil 0 Macara 2 Delfin 1 Barcelona SC 0 Deportivo Cuenca 1 Fuerza Amarilla 0 Emelec 2 LDU de Quito 0 Friday, February 10 El Nacional 1 Universidad Catolica 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Delfi