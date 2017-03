PARIS, March 3 St Etienne's bid to qualify for next season's Champions League took a major knock when midfielder Jeremy Clement was ruled out for the remainder of the season on Sunday.

Les Verts said on their website (www.asse.fr) that Clement, who suffered a fractured ankle during Saturday's 4-0 Ligue 1 win against Nice, would be out for five or six months.

St Etienne are fourth in the standings, two points behind third-placed Olympique Marseille who occupy the Champions League playoff spot. (Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Sonia Oxley)