PARIS Nov 14 French soccer clubs have postponed a strike planned for the end of this month to protest at a controversial French super tax on million-euro salaries, the Union of Professional Football Clubs their (UCPF) said on Thursday.

President Francois Hollande said last month there would be no exception for soccer clubs from the tax. UCPF President Jean-Pierre Louvel said in a statement the clubs wanted to discuss how the future of soccer would be preserved. (Reporting by Clémence Apetogbor; editing by Mark John)