March 4 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from Ligue 1 on
Sunday
FC Lorient 0
Stade Rennes 2 Jonathan Pitroipa 41, Youssouf Hadji
79
Halftime: 0-1;
- - -
Paris St Germain 4 Javier Pastore 27, Jeremy Menez 29,
Guillaume Hoarau 86, Nene 90+1
Ajaccio 1 Yohann Poulard 42
Halftime: 2-1; Attendance: 38,000
- - -
Caen 0
Stade Brest 0
Red card: Jonathan Zebina 90+4
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 16,000
- - -
Saturday, March 3
Girondins Bordeaux 1 Marc Planus 67
Nice 2 Luciano Monzon 18pen, Abraham Gnuie
Gneki 39
Halftime: 0-2; Attendance: 18,807
- - -
St Etienne 0
Evian Thonon Gaillard FC 2 Cedric Mongongu 38, Yannick Sagbo
90+2
Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 22,254
- - -
AS Nancy 2 Sebastien Puygrenier 66, Djamel
Bakar 75
Olympique Lyon 0
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 17,049
- - -
Olympique Marseille 0
Toulouse 1 Aymen Abdennour 66
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 40,189
- - -
Sochaux 1 Nicolas Isimat Mirin 77og
Valenciennes 1 Gregory Pujol 69
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 11,069
- - -
Lille 2 Eden Hazard 34,63pen
Red Card: Mauro Cetto 41
Auxerre 2 Ben Sahar 80, Cedric Hengbart 83
Red Card: Anthony Le Tallec 68
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 16,971
- - -
Dijon FCO 1 Gael Kakuta 67
Montpellier HSC 1 Jonathan Tinhan 88
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 14,016
- - -