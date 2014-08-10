Aug 10 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the Ligue 1 matches on Sunday
Sunday, August 10
Monaco 1 Radamel Falcao 78pen
Red Card: Ricardo Carvalho 68
FC Lorient 2 Vincent Aboubakar 9pen, Valentin Lavigne 87
Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 13,960
- - -
Olympique Lyon 2 Steed Malbranque 64, Alexandre Lacazette 73pen
Stade Rennes 0
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 27,811
- - -
Saturday, August 9
Evian Thonon Gaillard FC 0
Caen 3 N'Golo Kante 12, Mathieu Duhamel 32,37
Halftime: 0-3; Attendance: 9,915
- - -
Bastia 3 Christopher Maboulou 9,73, Junior Tallo 66pen
Olympique Marseille 3 Andre-Pierre Gignac 11,62pen, Romaric 17og
Halftime: 1-2; Attendance: 15,537
- - -
En Avant Guingamp 0
St Etienne 2 Mevlut Erding 39pen,90+2
Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 16,852
- - -
Lille 0
Metz 0
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 34,327
- - -
Montpellier HSC 0
Girondins Bordeaux 1 Cheick Tidiane Diabate 17
Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 15,190
- - -
Nantes 1 Yacine Bammou 65
Racing Lens 0
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 27,964
- - -
Nice 3 Dario Cvitanich 23,62, Alexy Bosetti 68
Toulouse 2 Martin Braithwaite 44, Wissam Ben Yedder 45
Halftime: 1-2; Attendance: 19,474
- - -
Friday, August 8
Stade de Reims 2 Prince Oniangue 22, Antoine Devaux 34
Paris St Germain 2 Zlatan Ibrahimovic 7,63
Missed penalty: Zlatan Ibrahimovic 19
Halftime: 2-1; Attendance: 18,540
- - -