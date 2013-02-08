Soccer-Carrick ponders retirement if no new United deal on table
March 3 Manchester United midfielder Michael Carrick hinted he could call time on his career if the club do not offer him a new contract for the next season.
Feb 8 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the Ligue 1 matches on Friday Paris St Germain 3 Jeremy Menez 56, Zlatan Ibrahimovic 71pen, Ezequiel Lavezzi 89 Bastia 1 Wahbi Khazri 83 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 44,619 - - - Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, February 9 St Etienne v Montpellier HSC (1600) Ajaccio v Girondins Bordeaux (1900) AS Nancy v Stade de Reims (1900) ES Troyes AC v Sochaux (1900) Nice v FC Lorient (1900) Valenciennes v Stade Brest (1900) Sunday, February 10 Evian Thonon Gaillard FC v Olympique Marseille (1300) Stade Rennes v Toulouse (1600) Olympique Lyon v Lille (2000)
March 3 Former Chelsea midfielder Dennis Wise has likened N'Golo Kante to club great Claude Makelele and said the 25-year-old's stellar performance is one of the reasons the London side appear to be cruising towards the Premier League title.
March 3 Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero is determined to produce his best form in the final three months of the campaign before he holds talks on his future at the Premier League club in June.