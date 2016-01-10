Soccer-Calgiari's Han first North Korean to score in Serie A
SEOUL, April 10 Han Kwang Song became the first North Korean player to score in Italy's Serie A when the 18-year-old netted for Cagliari on Sunday.
Jan 10 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the Ligue 1 matches on Sunday Sunday, January 10 Olympique Marseille 0 En Avant Guingamp 0 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 38,948 - - - Lille 1 Yassine Benzia 10 Nice 1 Niklas Hult 45 Halftime: 1-1;Attendance: 30,238 - - - Nantes 2 Johan Audel 29, Kolbeinn Sigthorsson 77 St Etienne 1 Nolan Roux 14pen Halftime: 1-1;Attendance: 25,509 - - - Saturday, January 9 Montpellier HSC 0 Girondins Bordeaux 1 Cheick Diabate 16 Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 10,603 - - - Stade de Reims 1 Antoine Devaux 12 Red Card: Antoine Devaux 79 Toulouse 3 Wissam Ben Yedder 51,66,90 Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 13,192 - - - Stade Rennes 2 Ousmane Dembele 35, Jeremie Boga 41 FC Lorient 2 Fallou Diagne 4og, Abdul Majeed Waris 22 Halftime: 2-2;Attendance: 26,936 - - - Angers SCO 2 Pierrick Capelle 41, Billy Ketkeophomphone 74 Caen 0 Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 12,208 - - - Monaco 2 Fabinho 51pen, Ricardo Carvalho 73 GFC Ajaccio 2 Khalid Boutaib 9, John Tshibumbu 31 Halftime: 0-2;Attendance: 5,542 - - - Olympique Lyon 4 Alexandre Lacazette 18, Rachid Ghezzal 72, Jordan Ferri 81, Claudio Beauvue 90+2 ES Troyes AC 1 Fabien Camus 67 Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 55,169 - - - Friday, January 8 Paris St Germain 2 Thiago Motta 29, Maxwell 39 Bastia 0 Halftime: 2-0;Attendance: 44,879 - - -
MILAN, April 10 Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri believes that defending is just as much as an art form as attacking and advises anyone who wants to watch a show to go to the circus.