Feb 9 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the Ligue 1 matches on Saturday Saturday, February 9 Valenciennes 2 Mathieu Dossevi 10, Rudy Mater 45+1 Stade Brest 1 Florian Raspentino 90+1 Halftime: 2-0; Attendance: 12,374 - - - Nice 1 Valentin Eysseric 82 FC Lorient 1 Lucas Mareque 75 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 8,733 - - - ES Troyes AC 0 Sochaux 0 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 13,967 - - - Ajaccio 1 Ricardo Faty 31 Girondins Bordeaux 0 Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 6,513 - - - AS Nancy 1 Sebastien Puygrenier 29 Stade de Reims 2 Floyd Ama Ayite 48, Odair Fortes 58 Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 15,063 - - - St Etienne 4 Brandao 13, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang 29, Yohan Mollo 48, Mathieu Bodmer 76 Montpellier HSC 1 Remy Cabella 49 Halftime: 2-0; Attendance: 21,476 - - - Friday, February 8 Paris St Germain 3 Jeremy Menez 56, Zlatan Ibrahimovic 71pen, Ezequiel Lavezzi 89 Bastia 1 Wahbi Khazri 83 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 44,619 - - - Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, February 10 Evian Thonon Gaillard FC v Olympique Marseille (1300) Stade Rennes v Toulouse (1600) Olympique Lyon v Lille (2000)