UPDATE 1-Soccer-Asian Champions League group G results and standings

Feb 22 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Asian Champions League Group G matches on Wednesday Wednesday, February 22 Guangzhou Evergrande (China) 7 Eastern (Hong Kong, China) 0 Kawasaki Frontale (Japan) 1 Suwon (Korea) 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Guangzhou Evergrande 1 1 0 0 7 0 3 2 Suwon 1 0 1 0 1 1 1 ------------------------- 3 Kawasaki Frontale 1 0 1 0 1 1 1 4 Eastern 1 0 0 1 0 7 0 1-2: Next r