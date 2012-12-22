Dec 22 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the Ligue 1 matches on Saturday
Saturday, December 22
Bastia 4 Jerome Rothen 9, Anthony Modeste 13,63, Sambou Yatabare 26
AS Nancy 2 Benjamin Moukandjo Bile 51, Andre Luiz 76
Halftime: 3-0; Attendance: 1,200
- - -
Olympique Lyon 3 Lisandro Lopez 40, Anthony Reveillere 55, Bafetimbi Gomis 77pen
Red Card: Dejan Lovren 90
Nice 0
Red Card: David Ospina 74
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 30,903
- - -
Girondins Bordeaux 0
ES Troyes AC 0
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 19,726
- - -
FC Lorient 2 Maxime Barthelme 48, Pedrinho 90+1
Stade de Reims 2 Odair Fortes 6, Gaaetan Courtet 70
Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 16,471
- - -
Ajaccio 2 Adrian Mutu 2, Fousseni Diawara 41
Stade Rennes 4 Julien Feret 17pen,72, Romain Alessandrini 44, Cheick Diarra 60
Halftime: 2-2; Attendance: 6,312
- - -
Lille 4 Nolan Roux 24,62, Dimitri Payet 43, Ryan Mendes Da Graca 74
Montpellier HSC 1 Souleymane Camara 82
Red Card: Younes Belhanda 45+1
Halftime: 2-0; Attendance: 44,735
- - -
Friday, December 21
Stade Brest 0
Red Card: Abdou Sissoko 34
Paris St Germain 3 Zlatan Ibrahimovic 55, Kevin Gameiro 73, Bernard Mendy 90+2og
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 14,601
- - -
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, December 23
Valenciennes v Evian Thonon Gaillard FC (1300)
Toulouse v Sochaux (1600)
Olympique Marseille v St Etienne (2000)