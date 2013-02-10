Feb 10 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the Ligue 1 matches on Sunday
Sunday, February 10
Olympique Lyon 1 Lisandro Lopez 57pen
Lille 3 Aurelien Chedjou 28, Florent Balmont 45, Salomon Kalou 50pen
Halftime: 0-2; Attendance: 30,705
- - -
Stade Rennes 2 Romain Alessandrini 79, Mevlut Erding 84
Toulouse 0
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 15,055
- - -
Evian Thonon Gaillard FC 1 Yannick Sagbo 59pen
Olympique Marseille 1 Andre-Pierre Gignac 50
Red Card: Kassim Abdallah 57, Jordan Ayew 75
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 14,097
- - -
Saturday, February 9
Valenciennes 2 Mathieu Dossevi 10, Rudy Mater 45+1
Stade Brest 1 Florian Raspentino 90+1
Halftime: 2-0; Attendance: 12,374
- - -
Nice 1 Valentin Eysseric 82
FC Lorient 1 Lucas Mareque 75
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 8,733
- - -
ES Troyes AC 0
Sochaux 0
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 13,967
- - -
Ajaccio 1 Ricardo Faty 31
Girondins Bordeaux 0
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 6,513
- - -
AS Nancy 1 Sebastien Puygrenier 29
Stade de Reims 2 Floyd Ama Ayite 48, Odair Fortes 58
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 15,063
- - -
St Etienne 4 Brandao 13, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang 29, Yohan Mollo 48, Mathieu Bodmer 76
Montpellier HSC 1 Remy Cabella 49
Halftime: 2-0; Attendance: 21,476
- - -
Friday, February 8
Paris St Germain 3 Jeremy Menez 56, Zlatan Ibrahimovic 71pen, Ezequiel Lavezzi 89
Bastia 1 Wahbi Khazri 83
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 44,619
- - -